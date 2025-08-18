 Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After A Great Extended Weekend, Rajinikanth Starrer To Show A Huge Drop On Monday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCoolie Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After A Great Extended Weekend, Rajinikanth Starrer To Show A Huge Drop On Monday

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After A Great Extended Weekend, Rajinikanth Starrer To Show A Huge Drop On Monday

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie during its first extended weekend (four days) collected Rs. 194.50 crore, which is a good number. However, the film on its day five is expected to show a huge drop at the box office, and it might collect around Rs. 9-10 crore. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie took a bumper opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 65 crore (all languages). The movie later showed a drop, but was stable and collected Rs. 194.50 crore (all languages) during its four-day extended weekend. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial will show a huge drop at the box office on its first Monday.

As per early estimates, it might collect around Rs. 9-10 crore (all languages) on its day five, which is quite disappointing. If there's a jump during the night shows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 10 crore. However, it still won't be a good number.

For now, it looks like by the end of its extended first week (eights days), Coolie might collect around Rs. 250 crore which is a decent number, but we cannot ignore that the budget of the film is quite high.

Coolie Budget

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport

The Rajinikanth starrer is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore. So, the film needs to do well at the box office in the upcoming days, and also show a good jump during its second weekend.

Read Also
Coolie Review: Rajinikanth's Swag And Unexpected Twists & Turns Make This Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film...
article-image

Coolie Reviews

Coolie has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Coolie is a good film filled with unexpected twists and turns. But, when it comes to action, don't expect anything great. Also, if you are a Rajinikanth fan, this is a must-watch for you!"

Read Also
War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth Single-Handedly Beats Hrithik Roshan, Jr...
article-image

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection

If we compare Coolie and War 2's collection, the former has performed better at the box office during the extended weekend. While Coolie collected Rs. 194.50 crore in four days, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer collected Rs. 174.75 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay