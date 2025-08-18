Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After A Great Extended Weekend, Rajinikanth Starrer To Show A Huge Drop On Monday

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie took a bumper opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 65 crore (all languages). The movie later showed a drop, but was stable and collected Rs. 194.50 crore (all languages) during its four-day extended weekend. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial will show a huge drop at the box office on its first Monday.

As per early estimates, it might collect around Rs. 9-10 crore (all languages) on its day five, which is quite disappointing. If there's a jump during the night shows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 10 crore. However, it still won't be a good number.

For now, it looks like by the end of its extended first week (eights days), Coolie might collect around Rs. 250 crore which is a decent number, but we cannot ignore that the budget of the film is quite high.

Coolie Budget

The Rajinikanth starrer is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore. So, the film needs to do well at the box office in the upcoming days, and also show a good jump during its second weekend.

Coolie Reviews

Coolie has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Coolie is a good film filled with unexpected twists and turns. But, when it comes to action, don't expect anything great. Also, if you are a Rajinikanth fan, this is a must-watch for you!"

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection

If we compare Coolie and War 2's collection, the former has performed better at the box office during the extended weekend. While Coolie collected Rs. 194.50 crore in four days, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer collected Rs. 174.75 crore.