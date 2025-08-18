 War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth Single-Handedly Beats Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR As Long Weekend Ends
Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
article-image

Two of the biggest films -- War 2 and Coolie -- clashed at the box office during the Independence Day long weekend, and as it has now come to the end, the final verdict is also out. After neck-to-neck competition since August 14, Rajinikanth's Coolie has emerged to be the winner, defeating Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

On Sunday, the fourth day for both the films, War 2 minted Rs 31 crore, whereas Coolie raked in Rs 35 crore. And thus, Coolie's total box office collection after the weekend stands at Rs 194.25 crore, much ahead of War 2's Rs 173.60 crore.

After the first day, the box office figures of both the films on a daily basis were quite close to each other, however, Coolie always remained a notch above War 2. But it is to be noted that on the second day (August 15), War 2 earned more than Coolie at the box office.

article-image

Both the films released on August 14, and while Coolie opened with a staggering Rs 65 crore, War 2 earned Rs 52 crore on its first day.

Coolie has been raking in the maximum moolah in Rajinikanth's own state, Tamil Nadu, whereas, majority of War 2's revenue is being generated from the Hindi belt.

Besides Rajinikanth, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

article-image

War 2, on the other hand, has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

