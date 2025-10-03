BTS Fun! Janhvi, Varun, Rohit Saraf & Sanya On Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 03, 2025

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released on Thursday, and fans have been lauding the fun-filled movie. Now, the makers have shared some fun-filled behind-the-scenes photos from the sets

Photo Via Instagram

Varun Dhawan played the role of Sunny Sanskari, while Sanya Malhotra portrayed Ananya Bhatia, the two exes in the movie

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, best known for his hits Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, and Govinda Naam Mera

Akshay Oberoi stars as Param Singh, Rohit Saraf's brother, in this vibrant snapshot from the Holi song Panwadi

Playing Ananya Bhatia, Sanya Malhotra wowed in a chic halter-neck printed ensemble

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan pretended to be a couple on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to woo their exes, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, and break up their marriage

Mismatched actor Abhinav Sharma played Varun Dhawan's best friend Buntu

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashed with Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1