Elvish Yadav Supports Lovekesh Kataria After Sai Ketan Rao Tries To Assault Him On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Kisi Ke Bas Ki Na Hai...'

While the alleged fight between Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao has the internet and the viewers of the show divided, one of the most awaited reactions on the incident is finally here. We are talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2's winner Elvish Yadav. Elvish who shares a close friendship with Lovekesh shared a vlog reacting to the incident and took a stand for friend Lovekesh.

In this vlog titled 'Sai Ketan Ki Badmoshi,' Elvish, who starts speaking about the incident by pulling Lovekesh, Lakshay and Archit's legs asks Lovekesh to fight back. He says, 'Main kehta hoon ladd ja bhai, dank maar de.' Later clearing that it was just a joke, Elvish begins talking about the incident and states that it was Sai who initiated the fight and abused Lovekesh first and that Lovekesh reacted to it. Further Elvish states that both the abusive words are directed at women and that Sai should know this.

Further, speaking of his season, Elvish states how, violence was strictly not allowed on the show but in this season, by not evicting Armaan Malik, the makers have set a wrong example and hence Sai too indulged into violence. By the end of the vlog, Elvish is seen stating how he believes that there should be no fight in the society and the Bigg Boss house too and then states that he has not threatened Sai until now and that no one can touch or behave like this with Lovekesh outside the show in his presence and if someone dares to do so, he will see to it. Elvish says, '''Bahar To Kisi Ke Bas Ki Na Hai Jo Aise Kardeta Kataria Ke Aage Maare Hote Huye, Pakad Lenge usko wahi.'' Further he jokes stating that until now, he had not threatened, but now, he has.

Elvish however ends the vlog by joking that he wishes to see both Lovekesh and Sai on good terms and hopes they do not fight and no body fights and that Bigg Boss does not work.

Elvish Yadav was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and went ahead to be massively popular with his stint on the show.