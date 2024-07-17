 Elvish Yadav Supports Lovekesh Kataria After Sai Ketan Rao Tries To Assault Him On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Kisi Ke Bas Ki Na Hai...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentElvish Yadav Supports Lovekesh Kataria After Sai Ketan Rao Tries To Assault Him On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Kisi Ke Bas Ki Na Hai...'

Elvish Yadav Supports Lovekesh Kataria After Sai Ketan Rao Tries To Assault Him On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Kisi Ke Bas Ki Na Hai...'

Elvish Yadav has come out in support of friend Lovekesh Kataria after a video of Sai Ketan Rao losing his calm on him has surfaced on the internet.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

While the alleged fight between Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao has the internet and the viewers of the show divided, one of the most awaited reactions on the incident is finally here. We are talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2's winner Elvish Yadav. Elvish who shares a close friendship with Lovekesh shared a vlog reacting to the incident and took a stand for friend Lovekesh.

Read Also
'Teri Body Peeche Daal Dete': Lovekesh Kataria's Friend Lakshay Malik LASHES OUT At Sai Ketan Rao...
article-image

In this vlog titled 'Sai Ketan Ki Badmoshi,' Elvish, who starts speaking about the incident by pulling Lovekesh, Lakshay and Archit's legs asks Lovekesh to fight back. He says, 'Main kehta hoon ladd ja bhai, dank maar de.' Later clearing that it was just a joke, Elvish begins talking about the incident and states that it was Sai who initiated the fight and abused Lovekesh first and that Lovekesh reacted to it. Further Elvish states that both the abusive words are directed at women and that Sai should know this.

Further, speaking of his season, Elvish states how, violence was strictly not allowed on the show but in this season, by not evicting Armaan Malik, the makers have set a wrong example and hence Sai too indulged into violence. By the end of the vlog, Elvish is seen stating how he believes that there should be no fight in the society and the Bigg Boss house too and then states that he has not threatened Sai until now and that no one can touch or behave like this with Lovekesh outside the show in his presence and if someone dares to do so, he will see to it. Elvish says, '''Bahar To Kisi Ke Bas Ki Na Hai Jo Aise Kardeta Kataria Ke Aage Maare Hote Huye, Pakad Lenge usko wahi.'' Further he jokes stating that until now, he had not threatened, but now, he has.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Feminist Movement Being Abused Is One Reason Of Growing Divorces, Reason Why...
article-image

Elvish however ends the vlog by joking that he wishes to see both Lovekesh and Sai on good terms and hopes they do not fight and no body fights and that Bigg Boss does not work.

Elvish Yadav was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and went ahead to be massively popular with his stint on the show.

Read Also
Elvish Yadav REACTS TO Adnaan Shaikh’s Entry In Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Unki Aur Humari Kabhi Nahi...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Wanted To Kill Himself As He Was Jobless: 'Dad Was Willing To Work...

Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Wanted To Kill Himself As He Was Jobless: 'Dad Was Willing To Work...

Video: Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff's Singham Again Climax Scene LEAKED

Video: Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff's Singham Again Climax Scene LEAKED

Newly-wed Bride Radhika Merchant Chooses A Simple Pink Anarkali and No Make-up Look On Her Visit To...

Newly-wed Bride Radhika Merchant Chooses A Simple Pink Anarkali and No Make-up Look On Her Visit To...

Elvish Yadav Supports Lovekesh Kataria After Sai Ketan Rao Tries To Assault Him On Bigg Boss OTT 3:...

Elvish Yadav Supports Lovekesh Kataria After Sai Ketan Rao Tries To Assault Him On Bigg Boss OTT 3:...

Lakshya Lalwani On Kill Being Called 'Baap Of Mirzapur & Animal', 'I Don't Like Comparisons'

Lakshya Lalwani On Kill Being Called 'Baap Of Mirzapur & Animal', 'I Don't Like Comparisons'