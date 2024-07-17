 'Teri Body Peeche Daal Dete': Lovekesh Kataria's Friend Lakshay Malik LASHES OUT At Sai Ketan Rao After Their Fight On Bigg Boss OTT 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Teri Body Peeche Daal Dete': Lovekesh Kataria's Friend Lakshay Malik LASHES OUT At Sai Ketan Rao After Their Fight On Bigg Boss OTT 3

'Teri Body Peeche Daal Dete': Lovekesh Kataria's Friend Lakshay Malik LASHES OUT At Sai Ketan Rao After Their Fight On Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao will be seen getting into an ugly spat where the latter will threaten to hit the former.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image

While Bigg Boss as a show is known for the concept of its changing and evolving dynamics in relationships built in the show, a few bonds stay the same from the inception. One such bond is that of a hardcore rivalry between Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. While the duo has always been at loggerheads and have maintained that they dislike each other, a recent viral clip of an upcoming ugly spat between Lovekesh and Sai has been going viral on the internet.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey REFUSES To Change His Opinions On Lovekesh Kataria Post Adnaan...
article-image

In this video, Sai and Lovekesh can be seen getting into an arguement where Sai, first abuses Lovekesh and then the latter retaliates. However, Lovekesh's reply irks Sai to a level where he rushes to hit him. Ranvir intervenes and tries to save Lovekesh and calm Sai down. But Sai, in rage, picks up a chair and bangs it on the floor. He is continously seen threatening Lovekesh to hit him.

This incident did not go down well with Lovekesh's close friend Lakshay Malik and the latter was seen slamming Sai for his actions. Lakshay also took to his X (formerly twitter) handle to slam Sai and wrote, ''Shukr Mana Saiketan Ki Tu bhar nhi hai,

Vrna teri saari body peeche dal dete 🤬''

Lakshay then wrote, ''Baat Apne Bhai Pe Aaegii Na

Toa Koi Ho Kahi Se Ho

Iski todne mai minute Nhi lgaege''

Read Also
Elvish Yadav REACTS TO Adnaan Shaikh’s Entry In Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Unki Aur Humari Kabhi Nahi...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Apologises To Vishal Pandey & His Parents For Slapping Him, Blames It...
article-image

Not just on X, Lakshay also took to his Instagram stories to share a video where he is seen threatening Sai Ketan Rao and is seen stating that after the show he, Lovekesh and their team will be in Mumbai for 3-4 days and that Sai can come and meet them. He asks his team to get this message delivered to Sai.

He also shared a video of a crowded space and stated that people are waiting for Sai outside the show. Lakshay writes, ''Ghar ke bahar sare wait karre hai Saiketan ka.''

For the uninformed, this incident is likely to stream in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Talks About Lovekesh Kataria’s Equation With Elvish Yadav, Says,...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Teri Body Peeche Daal Dete': Lovekesh Kataria's Friend Lakshay Malik LASHES OUT At Sai Ketan Rao...

'Teri Body Peeche Daal Dete': Lovekesh Kataria's Friend Lakshay Malik LASHES OUT At Sai Ketan Rao...

What Is The Connection Between Anant Ambani & Taimur Ali Khan?

What Is The Connection Between Anant Ambani & Taimur Ali Khan?

Stuntman Ezhumalai Dies Of Haemorrhage After 20-Feet Fall On Sets Of Karthi's Sardar 2 In Chennai

Stuntman Ezhumalai Dies Of Haemorrhage After 20-Feet Fall On Sets Of Karthi's Sardar 2 In Chennai

Kim Kardashain Adorns ₹2 Lakh Dress To Perform 'Seva' At ISKON Temple Mumbai

Kim Kardashain Adorns ₹2 Lakh Dress To Perform 'Seva' At ISKON Temple Mumbai

Sonu Sood Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings On Ashadhi Ekadashi (VIDEO)

Sonu Sood Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings On Ashadhi Ekadashi (VIDEO)