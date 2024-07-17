'Teri Body Peeche Daal Dete': Lovekesh Kataria's Friend Lakshay Malik LASHES OUT At Sai Ketan Rao After Their Fight On Bigg Boss OTT 3

While Bigg Boss as a show is known for the concept of its changing and evolving dynamics in relationships built in the show, a few bonds stay the same from the inception. One such bond is that of a hardcore rivalry between Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. While the duo has always been at loggerheads and have maintained that they dislike each other, a recent viral clip of an upcoming ugly spat between Lovekesh and Sai has been going viral on the internet.

In this video, Sai and Lovekesh can be seen getting into an arguement where Sai, first abuses Lovekesh and then the latter retaliates. However, Lovekesh's reply irks Sai to a level where he rushes to hit him. Ranvir intervenes and tries to save Lovekesh and calm Sai down. But Sai, in rage, picks up a chair and bangs it on the floor. He is continously seen threatening Lovekesh to hit him.

This incident did not go down well with Lovekesh's close friend Lakshay Malik and the latter was seen slamming Sai for his actions. Lakshay also took to his X (formerly twitter) handle to slam Sai and wrote, ''Shukr Mana Saiketan Ki Tu bhar nhi hai,

Vrna teri saari body peeche dal dete 🤬''

Lakshay then wrote, ''Baat Apne Bhai Pe Aaegii Na

Toa Koi Ho Kahi Se Ho

Iski todne mai minute Nhi lgaege''

Not just on X, Lakshay also took to his Instagram stories to share a video where he is seen threatening Sai Ketan Rao and is seen stating that after the show he, Lovekesh and their team will be in Mumbai for 3-4 days and that Sai can come and meet them. He asks his team to get this message delivered to Sai.

He also shared a video of a crowded space and stated that people are waiting for Sai outside the show. Lakshay writes, ''Ghar ke bahar sare wait karre hai Saiketan ka.''

For the uninformed, this incident is likely to stream in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight.