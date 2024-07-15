 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey REFUSES To Change His Opinions On Lovekesh Kataria Post Adnaan Shaikh’s Wild Card Entry, Says, ‘Mera Dost Hai Aur Rahega’
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey REFUSES To Change His Opinions On Lovekesh Kataria Post Adnaan Shaikh’s Wild Card Entry, Says, ‘Mera Dost Hai Aur Rahega’

Here’s what Vishal Pandey has to say on his friendship with Lovekesh Kataria changing post Adnaan Shaikh’s wild card entry in the show.

Aanchal Choudhary
Monday, July 15, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Adnaan Shaikh, a member of the popular team 007 entered the show as a wild card contestant. His entry has stirred numerous opinions and conversations in the show.

As soon as Adnaan entered, the first thing he mentioned was that Vishal is being used by Lovekesh. He also brought up the infamous slap row incident between Vishal and Armaan and stated that Lovekesh could have stopped the incident from happening had he intervened.

After Adnaan’s entry, Lovekesh, Vishal and Sana were seen discussing about the same in the garden area oustide where Vishal was seen telling both Sana and Lovekesh that Adnaan may have his opinions after watching the show. However, he would not agree to those. Vishal further states that Adnaan’s opinions will not affect his friendship with Lovekesh and that he will stay his friend till the very end.

article-image

Vishal said, “Uske opinions se mere aur iske (Lovekesh) beech kuch badlega nahi, Maine isko dost maana hai aur hamesha maanunga.”

On the other hand, Lovekesh and Adnaan were seen discussing about each other with other contestants of the show and their rivalry seemed pretty clear.

It will be interesting to witness how do the equations of the show change post Adnaan’s entry in the show.

article-image

