Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit REACTS To Sai Ketan Rao’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar’s Statements On Her, ‘Main Kyu Sai Se..’ (Exclusive)

Chandrika Dixit Gera popularly known as the ‘Wadapao girl,’ on internet has been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and post her eviction, the popular influencer got in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, speaking about Shivangi Khedkar’s comments on her.

Talking to us about the same, Chandrika states that she does not know how the clip was portrayed outside the show. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame says, “Mujhe nahi pata bahar mera wo point kis tarah se present kia gaya, editing toh aap jaante hi hai ke Bahut bakhubi hoti hai sari chizein but haan main bhi kisi ki wife hoon, kisi ki maa hoon, kisi ki bahu hoon, mere ghar mein bhi bade buzurg rehte hai. Toh waha jab ladkiyan thi toh main kyun Sai se apna back dabwati? Wo video mujhe nahi pata tha ke kis tarah se bahar jaata. Chandrika toh already kisi ki judgement mein hamesha rehti hai. Mere upar point uthta aur mere pati ko kick kiya jaata aur main nahi chahti thi ki koi uske mind ke sath khele.”

For the uninformed, Shivangi, on the previous Weekend Ka Vaar had slammed Chandrika for her comments on Sai when talking to Sana and had stated that she always makes up her own statements. Shivangi had also stated that Chandrika never has a topic of her own and that her only topic in the show has been that of making ‘40 chapatis.’