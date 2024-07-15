 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit REACTS To Sai Ketan Rao’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar’s Statements On Her, ‘Main Kyu Sai Se..’ (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit REACTS To Sai Ketan Rao’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar’s Statements On Her, ‘Main Kyu Sai Se..’ (Exclusive)

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit REACTS To Sai Ketan Rao’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar’s Statements On Her, ‘Main Kyu Sai Se..’ (Exclusive)

In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Chandrika Dixit reacts to Sai Ketan Rap’s rumoured girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar’s comments on her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Chandrika Dixit Gera popularly known as the ‘Wadapao girl,’ on internet has been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and post her eviction, the popular influencer got in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, speaking about Shivangi Khedkar’s comments on her.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Ladke Ke Barey Mein Comment Karna Chalta Hai?,’ Anil Kapoor SLAMS Chandrika...
article-image

Talking to us about the same, Chandrika states that she does not know how the clip was portrayed outside the show. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame says, “Mujhe nahi pata bahar mera wo point kis tarah se present kia gaya, editing toh aap jaante hi hai ke Bahut bakhubi hoti hai sari chizein but haan main bhi kisi ki wife hoon, kisi ki maa hoon, kisi ki bahu hoon, mere ghar mein bhi bade buzurg rehte hai. Toh waha jab ladkiyan thi toh main kyun Sai se apna back dabwati? Wo video mujhe nahi pata tha ke kis tarah se bahar jaata. Chandrika toh already kisi ki judgement mein hamesha rehti hai. Mere upar point uthta aur mere pati ko kick kiya jaata aur main nahi chahti thi ki koi uske mind ke sath khele.”

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Apologises To Vishal Pandey & His Parents For Slapping Him, Blames It...
article-image

For the uninformed, Shivangi, on the previous Weekend Ka Vaar had slammed Chandrika for her comments on Sai when talking to Sana and had stated that she always makes up her own statements. Shivangi had also stated that Chandrika never has a topic of her own and that her only topic in the show has been that of making ‘40 chapatis.’

Read Also
Elvish Yadav REACTS TO Adnaan Shaikh’s Entry In Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Unki Aur Humari Kabhi Nahi...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Divorce From Naga Chaitanya: 'Went Through Fire To Get Here'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Divorce From Naga Chaitanya: 'Went Through Fire To Get Here'

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit REACTS To Sai Ketan Rao’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit REACTS To Sai Ketan Rao’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi...

Who Is Aman Preet Singh? Know All About Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In Drugs Case By...

Who Is Aman Preet Singh? Know All About Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In Drugs Case By...

'Are You Mad?': Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Fan Asking About Her Marriage Plans With Shikhar Pahariya...

'Are You Mad?': Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Fan Asking About Her Marriage Plans With Shikhar Pahariya...

Hina Khan Resumes Work After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Says 'Trying To Hide Stitches, Have Put A Wig...

Hina Khan Resumes Work After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Says 'Trying To Hide Stitches, Have Put A Wig...