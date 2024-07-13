Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Ladke Ke Barey Mein Comment Karna Chalta Hai?,’ Anil Kapoor SLAMS Chandrika Dixit For Targetting Vishal Pandey

An incident that shook the viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 last week was when Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey after learning of his comment on wife Kritika Malik. While this topic escalated quickly outside the show, inside the Bigg Boss house too, one contestant who has constantly discussed the said topic was Chandrika Dixit. So much so that Armaan had to interfere last week and had to ask everyone to stop bringing the topic up again and again because it is about his wife’s respect.

Now, this topic was brought up by Anil Kapoor on the Weekend Ka Vaar epsiode of the show tonight. Anil was seen slamming Chandrika for constantly bringing the topic up and stated that she has spoken about it more than the people involved in the incident. Anil also stated that if Chandrika feels that a woman’s respect was hurt, why is a man’s respect not being considered. Anil said, “Ladki ki izzat ki baat karrahi ho, toh ladke ki izzat ka kuch nahi? Vishal ko bahar log nahi dekh rahe hai? Uski respect ka Kya?”

Chandrika was seen breaking down in tears after being slammed by Anil Kapoor. Apparently, she is also evicted from the show this week.