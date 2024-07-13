 Chandrika Dixit Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS
According to latest reports, Chandrika Dixit has been eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 09:45 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gone ahead to be one of the most talked about shows in the recent times. With every passing day, the popularity of the show has been growing and so are the dynamics of the contestants in the house.

article-image

Well, the show has been a fast paced one owing to its short concept and hence, week after week a contestant is getting evicted. This week around, the contestant who got eliminated is Chandrika Dixit. As per reports in the Bigg Boss Khabari, Chandrika, popularly known as the ‘Wadapao girl,’ has been eliminated from the show this time around.

Chandrika, the Wadapao girl, became a sensation on social media after a few videos of long ques at her stall in Delhi and her nasty fights started doing rounds on the internet. While Chandrika’s friendships in the show were never really clear, the popular influencer did share a decent bond with Sana Makbul and initially Shivani Kumari. However, after the nomination task last week, Chandrika and Shivani’s relationship soured after the former did not save Shivani.

article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also sees popular faces like Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao and a few others.

