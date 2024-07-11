Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy Reveals His Parents Were AGAINST His Rap Career, Says, ‘I Was Not Even Allowed To Watch TV’

Naezy aka Naved Shaikh has been a popular name in the world of rap music. Naezy, who inspired the story of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully boy is currently in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and is often seen making revelations about his career, his personal life and more.

In the episode of the show tonight, Naezy was seen telling Ranveer how he has always been an avid cinema lover. He revealed that he would love watching films and he would love listening to music however, his parents would not allow him to do so. Ranveer then asked Naezy if he comes from an orthodox family. Affirming the same, Naezy reveals that he does come from an orthodox family and that he was never even allowed to watch tv or even listen to music. He then reveals that he had a hard time convincing his parents to allow him to take up a career in rap music. He also states that all the restrictions led him to be a rebel. Ranveer then asked Naezy if his parents are now okay with his career. Naezy then reveals that his parents have now come to terms with his career and have left it to be between him and Allah. He also states that some of his distant relatives still have a problem with his career but he does not care now.

Naezy had also earlier revealed of Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy doing him good but also bad. He stated how the perception of people changed towards him and people believed that he too, like Ranveer’s character was double dating. Naezy stated that it was untrue but it also affected his reputation.