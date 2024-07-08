Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Ab Main Move On Houngi,’ Says Sana Makbul To Naezy After Latter Does Not SAVE Her During Nominations

anchal2598704

The inmates of Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed a twist in the nominations today after Bigg Boss announced a changed pattern, owing to which, this time contestants had to write letters to two fellow contestants who they’d want to save from nominations.

While Chandrika Dixit not saving Shivani Kumari gave rise to a whirlwind of drama and emotions, Naezy choosing Sai over Sana Makbul shook the actress.

Sana was seen extremely low as she discussed this with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari. Later, Sana went ahead to point a few contestants in the bedroom area and stated that they now need to be cautious. Naezy being one of the contestants told Sana that he thought she must have ‘moved on’ from their friendship after whatever happened last time. Sana was then seen telling Naezy that she did not move on then, but she has moved on now. She said, “Tab move on nahi hui thi par ab ho chuki hoon.”

Naezy was later seen going up to her and confronting her, stating that he did not know she would save him. Both of them had a heartfelt discussion post which Sana explained him that now that he has taken the decision, he should not regret it.