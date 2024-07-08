Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey’s Friend Bhavin Bhanushali SLAMS Armaan Malik, Calls Him ‘Rapist’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about seasons of the show. From the changing dynamics of the show to the nasty fights, this season of the show is going ahead to be a massive hit.

Well, in the episode of the show last night Armaan Malik was seen slapping Vishal Pandey hard after losing his calm on the influencer. This came after Payal Malik revealed on the weekend ka vaar episode of Vishal’s comment on Kritika and went ahead to state that he harbours ill intentions for her.

Well, Vishal has been receiving a lot of support from the entertainment world. From Gauahar Khan to Elvish Yadav, everyone has come out in support of the popular influencer and have condemned Armaan Malik’s action. Now, his friend Bhavin Bhanushali has come out in support of the influencer. Bhavin has questioned Armaan’a actions and has gone ahead to state that Vishal’a mother has not sent him to stay with a criminal like Armaan. He further called his marriage to Kritika illegal and stated that he still has a POSCO case on him.

Bhavin says, “One crime that we are all witnessing is marrying another person while already being married. This is a crime in our Indian judiciary. Armaan is also currently under investigation. I can't say much as it's still ongoing, but everyone knows there's a POCSO case against him. He's a rapist. What is a rapist doing inside the house? A mother didn't send her son to live with a criminal."

Further, he defended Vishal on his comment on Kritika and stated that it was wrong in no way. Bhavin said, ”Vishal had said, ‘Bhabhi is looking beautiful.’ Is that a crime? He didn't commit any offense, yet he's being punished, while those who have committed offenses are not being punished. Now, we will ensure he gets punished. If they don't evict Armaan, we will put pressure on Bigg Boss. What is wrong is wrong. Couldn't my brother have slapped him back? He could have slapped him, yet he didn't.”

Well, the slap row has surely instigated a lot of social media attention and fans of the popular influencer along with his friends and family have been bashing the makers and Armaan Malik too.