Kushal Tandon Comes Out In Support Of Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Vishal Pandey, SLAMS Armaan Malik: ‘That A***le Who Slapped Should Be Out Orelse..’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about seasons of the show. From the changing dynamics of the show to the nasty fights, this season of the show is going ahead to be a massive hit.

Well, in the episode of the show last night Armaan Malik was seen slapping Vishal Pandey hard after losing his calm on the influencer. This came after Payal Malik revealed on the weekend ka vaar episode of Vishal’s comment on Kritika and went ahead to state that he harbours ill intentions for her.

Well, Vishal has been receiving a lot of support from the entertainment world. From Gauahar Khan to Elvish Yadav, everyone has come out in support of the popular influencer and have condemned Armaan Malik’s action. Now, Kushal Tandon too has come out in support of Vishal and has gone ahead to criticise Armaan Malik. The Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actor states that Armaan should be out of the show or else everyone should slap everyone. Kushal has also questioned the makers and has gone ahead to ask how is slapping someone okay. The actor took to his X handle to write,‘ This is so weird, Bigg boss ott is goin to dogs already ,But seriously makers a slap is allowed? And you are now allowed to call some one sunder if she is married? Ye Kaunsa jurm jain boss ? That asshole who slapped should be out or else, every one should slap everyone.”

For the uninformed, Armaan slapping Vishal has been declared as a ‘special case,’ by the contestants of the show, as a result of which, Armaan has not been evicted but is however nominated for the entire season.