Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's Sister Pens Strong Note After His Parents Break Down On Camera Over Armaan Malik Slap Row

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 courted major controversy recently after Armaan Malik slapped his co-contestant Vishal Pandey over the latter's comments about the former's wife and also a participant, Kritika Malik. Post the incident, Vishal's parents broke down on camera and now his sister has penned a hardhitting note.

Vishal's sister Neha Pandey took to her Instagram handle to issue a statement on behalf of the family. "I firmly believe my brother has done nothing wrong. He did not humiliate anyone, nor did he say anything inappropriate or have any ill intentions behind his comment. His genuine compliment was unfortunately misunderstood by Payal and Armaan," she wrote.

She further stated, "As a family, we stand by him wholeheartedly. We trust him and know his character well. Every woman feels safe around him, and we see that Vishal has our full support."

"With his pure heart and intentions, it's clear that Arman does not deserve to stay on the show. He owes my brother a public apology, and Big Boss should take strict action by removing him from the show," she added.

Her note comes after Vishal's parents broke down on camera and urged Bigg Boss to take strict action against Armaan for slapping their son. "We didn’t send him on the show thinking that someone would hit him," his parents said.

For those unversed, it all began after Vishal was seen telling Lovekesh Kataria that he found Kritika beautiful. Armaan's another wife Payal Malik slammed him for the same and called his comment distasteful, which resulted into a heated argument between Armaan and Vishal.

Look at the criminal #ArmaanMalik, he not just slapped #VishalPandey but even slammed him against tbe wall. A criminal is being empowered on #BiggBossOTT3 ? EVICT ARMAAN pic.twitter.com/hbm9JsKx4S — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) July 7, 2024

While Vishal maintained that he did not mean it in a romantic or derogatory way, an angry Armaan slapped him right in the face, leaving everyone shell-shocked. As a punishment, Armaan was nominated by Bigg Boss for the entire season of the reality show. However, a section of the audience found the punishment unfair and demanded Armaan's ouster from the show.