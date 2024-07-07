Bigg Boss OTT3: Gauahar Khan Comes Out In SUPPORT Of Vishal Pandey, Says, 'Toh Kya Married..'

With just one week into the controversial world of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the viewers of the show have witnessed some major drama and show downs in the show. From the changing dynamics between the contestants of the house to nasty fights, this season of the show is already the talk of the town.

One such incident that has divided the internet and the followers of the show is Vishal Pandey's comments on Kritika Malik, the second wife of Armaan Malik. Vishal was seen confessing to Lovekesh that he is 'guilty' of finding Kritika beautiful. He was also seen calling Armaan lucky in the episode of the show last night as he observed Kritika work out. He told Lovekesh, 'Bhaiyya bhagyashali hai.'

Payal Malik was called on the sets of the show during the shoot of Weekend ka vaar last night and she was seen confronting Vishal on his comments. Apparently, Vishal's comment did not go well with Armaan and he was seen slapping Vishal hard. While Vishal kept yelling that he did not mean it in that way, Armaan bursting in anger upon hearing Vishal's comments has given a rise to social media outrage.

Now, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle to support Vishal Pandey. The actress was seen wondering if it is fair to not find married people beautiful. Gauahar wrote, ''Toh kya married logon ko sundar bolna bhi gunah hai!!!!!????? Kuch bhi.''

For the uninformed, Vishal was seen breaking down in tears upon being questioned by Payal Malik during the Weekend ka vaar episode last night.