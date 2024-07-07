Bigg Boss OTT 1's Winner Divya Agarwal LAUDS Sana Makbul, Calls Her 'Winner'

With just two weeks into the third season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, the avid viewers of the show have already witnessed major drama, changing dynamics and nasty fights amid the contestants of the show. While a few contestants in the show are still forging friendships and developing bonds, a few other are sure from day one that they do not and may not get along in the show.

Two such contestants are Sana Makbul and Ranveer Shorey. In a recent episode, Ranveer, ordered Sana to clean the kitchen platform while she was busy chopping vegetables. However, Sana refused to do so and this escalated into an arguement. Sana still made it a point to remind Ranveer that it was his duty to clean the kitchen platform and not the other way round.

Well, this clip was shared on social media and Divya Agarwal, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 1 lauded the actress for her firm stand. Commenting on the reel, Divya stated that she sees a winner in Sana. Divya wrote, 'I see the winner.''

About Sana, the actress, who is known for her stint in Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi was bashed by host Anil Kapoor in the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar last night and was called out by him for not taking a stand for Naezy, who she calls her friend, during the nominations. Anil also went ahead to ask Naezy to stay alert and revealed to him that the actress has been speaking behind his back. Anil went ahead to label the actress 'fake,' by the end of the conversation.