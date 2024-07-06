 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Calls Everyone Except Vishal & Sana Makbul Original, Says, ‘Aap Sab Apni Originality Leke Aate Ho’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Calls Everyone Except Vishal & Sana Makbul Original, Says, ‘Aap Sab Apni Originality Leke Aate Ho’

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Calls Everyone Except Vishal & Sana Makbul Original, Says, ‘Aap Sab Apni Originality Leke Aate Ho’

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Anil Kapoor states that Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey are fake.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3's much awaited weekend ka vaar with Anil Kapoor is now streaming live on Jio Cinema. In the episode of the show tonight, host Anil Kapoor was seen slamming Sana Makbul for not defending Naezy during the nominations. He was also seen calling out Vishal Pandey for his comments on the makers favouring Ranveer.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Aapko Aapka Game Mubarak': Anil Kapoor As He SLAMS Sana Makbul For NOT Defending...
article-image

Anil Kapoor stated that both Sana and Vishal have been planning and strategising things throughout and behave as if they know everything about the game. He also called out both Sana and Vishal on several factors and further stated that these two people have been unable to forge real bonds.

Further, by the end of the conversation, Anil Kapoor warned the housemates and stated that all of them are looking original and are bringing out the best of their personalities except Sana and Vishal. While Vishal was seen being extremely low, Sana seemed to be unbothered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Calls Everyone Except Vishal & Sana Makbul Original, Says, ‘Aap Sab...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Calls Everyone Except Vishal & Sana Makbul Original, Says, ‘Aap Sab...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Aapko Aapka Game Mubarak': Anil Kapoor As He SLAMS Sana Makbul For NOT Defending...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Aapko Aapka Game Mubarak': Anil Kapoor As He SLAMS Sana Makbul For NOT Defending...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Bhaiyya Bhagyashali Hai,' Says Vishal Pandey As He Observes Kritika Malik Working...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Bhaiyya Bhagyashali Hai,' Says Vishal Pandey As He Observes Kritika Malik Working...

'Kaun Se Parivar Mein Disagreements Nahin Hote?': Shatrughan Sinha Opens Up About Luv's Objection...

'Kaun Se Parivar Mein Disagreements Nahin Hote?': Shatrughan Sinha Opens Up About Luv's Objection...

Boyfriend Goals! Shikhar Pahariya Fixes Girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor's Lehenga At Ambani Event

Boyfriend Goals! Shikhar Pahariya Fixes Girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor's Lehenga At Ambani Event