Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Calls Everyone Except Vishal & Sana Makbul Original, Says, ‘Aap Sab Apni Originality Leke Aate Ho’

Bigg Boss OTT 3's much awaited weekend ka vaar with Anil Kapoor is now streaming live on Jio Cinema. In the episode of the show tonight, host Anil Kapoor was seen slamming Sana Makbul for not defending Naezy during the nominations. He was also seen calling out Vishal Pandey for his comments on the makers favouring Ranveer.

Anil Kapoor stated that both Sana and Vishal have been planning and strategising things throughout and behave as if they know everything about the game. He also called out both Sana and Vishal on several factors and further stated that these two people have been unable to forge real bonds.

Further, by the end of the conversation, Anil Kapoor warned the housemates and stated that all of them are looking original and are bringing out the best of their personalities except Sana and Vishal. While Vishal was seen being extremely low, Sana seemed to be unbothered.