Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Aapko Aapka Game Mubarak': Anil Kapoor As He SLAMS Sana Makbul For NOT Defending Naezy In Nominations, Asks Latter To Be Alert

Bigg Boss OTT 3's much awaited weekend ka vaar with Anil Kapoor is now streaming live on Jio Cinema. In the episode of the show tonight, host Anil Kapoor was seen slamming Sana Makbul for not defending Naezy during the nominations.

Anil Kapoor was seen questioning Sana's decision of not defending Naezy during the nominations and asked her whether or not friendship was enough to have saved Naezy from the nominations. He further told Sana that Naezy has been defending Sana in front of the house and has been asking everyone to not address him as 'bamai,' since Sana does so.

He further told Naezy that Sana has been speaking behind his back and has does so this entire week. Anil also said that Naezy thinks from his heart but unfortunately people like Sana only know of tasks and games.

However, even after Anil Kapoor left, Sana was adamant about not being wrong and stated that she still sticks to whatever she said. Naezy on the other hand has gone ahead to tell Sai that he still has him and Sana Sultan as his friends and that everyone can now call him a 'Bamai.'