Bigg Boss 19 Latest Nomination: 'Save Farhana Bhatt & Gaurav Khanna', Fans Support THESE Contestants As Twist Unfolds—VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (Jio Hotstar)

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Nomination: Bigg Boss 19 is getting more interesting with each passing day. More than half of the season is already over, and fans have started predicting who stands the best chance of winning the reality show. In today's episode (Tuesday, November 4), Bigg Boss will once again decide which contestant lands in danger. Similar to the previous week, this time too, the contestants' fate lies in each other's hands.

Bigg Boss interestingly announced, "Aaj din unn namon ke chunvon ka hai jinhe aap ghar se beghar karne ke liye nominate karna chahte hain (Today is the day to choose the names of those you want to nominate to be evicted from the house)."

As per the promo shared by the makers, contestants were being brought in by Bigg Boss in pairs or groups of three. It is believed that the pair might have to agree to eliminate one person. Ashnoor Kaur was seen explaining why they should save Abhishek Bajaj from today's elimination.

However, Ashnoor's explanation was contradicted by Farhana Bhatt, who said, "Aap usko control karte ho, uski apni individuality hai nahi (You control him, he does not have his own individuality)." Today's episode will reveal which contestants are nominated this week and have high chances of leaving the house. As Jio Hotstar uploaded the promo, it teased, "Ab shuru hogi asli politics ghar ke andar kyunki aa gayi hai nominations ki baari!"

Fans in the comment section were seen supporting their favourite contestants. And, most of the votes seem to have been taken by Farhana, Abhishek, and Gaurav Khanna. Farhana might be the one who is often seen initiating an argument, but she has a game plan and is considered a strong-headed person by the viewers. On the other hand, Abhishek comes off as a sweet yet vocal person in the house. Meanwhile, Gaurav might not speak much, but he is considered a strong contestant because of his skillful game strategies.

A user commented, "Abhishek ko vote karke safe karne ke liye hum sb hai ." Many continued to say, "Vote for Farrhana." A user speculated that the nominated contestants in today's episodes are- "Ashnoor. Gourav. Farana. Abhisek. Neelam. Ye sab hue h. nominate." Another user urged, "Please vote for Gaurav Khanna."

You can watch Bigg Boss 19 today's episode at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar and on Colors TV at 10.30 pm IST.