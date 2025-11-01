 Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Hospitalised After Getting EVICTED, Will He Re-Enter The Show?
Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Hospitalised After Getting EVICTED, Will He Re-Enter The Show?

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Hospitalised After Getting EVICTED, Will He Re-Enter The Show?

Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who recently became the captain of Bigg Boss 19 after defeating Shehbaz Badesha with support from Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj, has reportedly been evicted from the show due to health issues. Diagnosed with dengue, he is currently hospitalised. Reports suggest he might re-enter or be sent to the secret room. An official confirmation is awaited.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Pranit More had just become the captain of Bigg Boss 19 after winning the captaincy task against Shehbaz Badesha, with support from his friends Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj. However, it seems his captaincy will be short-lived, as reports suggest he has been evicted from the reality show despite being safe.

Pranit More Evicted From Bigg Boss 19

Several reports online suggest that Pranit has been forced to exit the show due to health concerns after being diagnosed with dengue and is currently hospitalised. Reportedly, following his medical evaluation, it was decided that he required immediate treatment, leading to his exit from the show.

article-image

However, it remains unclear whether Pranit will re-enter Bigg Boss 19, or if this marks the end of his journey. There is also speculation that, like former contestants Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama, he might be sent to the secret room.

An official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Who Is Pranit More?

Pranit is a stand-up comedian known for his performances in both Marathi and Hindi. He has garnered a significant following on social media platforms, where he shares his comedic content. On Instagram, he operates under the handles @rj_pranit and @maharashtrianbhau.

He also maintains an active presence on YouTube through his channel, Pranit More, where he uploads stand-up performances and comedic sketches.

His videos are often based on everyday life, cultural nuances, and personal experiences. Pranit also performs stand up LIVE across the country.

Reportedly, Pranit previously worked as a Radio Jockey for four years. He wanted to become a pilot, however, after winning the Canvas Laugh competition during his graduation days, he considered becoming a comedian. Pranit also hosts film events.

Meanwhile, except for Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, all the contestants have been nominated for elimination this week in Bigg Boss 19.

article-image

This came after Abhishek and Ashnoor violated an important rule of the show by covering their microphones while speaking a serious mistake, as it prevents the audience from hearing their conversation.

