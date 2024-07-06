Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik SLAMS Vishal Pandey For Having 'Ill Intentions' Towards Kritika Malik, Did Armaan Malik SLAP Creator?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be the talk of town with each episode of the show. From the changing dynamics of contestants in the house to the contestants getting into ugly spats, the show is quickly going ahead to be an audience favourite. While the show overall enjoys massive popularity, one segment that every avid viewer of the show awaits is the weekend ka vaar.

The shooting of Weekend ka vaar has already begun and a shocking update from the sets of the show has now emerged. According to a recent report by the Bigg Boss Khabari, Payal Malik has made an appearance on the shoot of the weekend ka vaar episode. While interacting with the housemates, Payal has gone ahead to slam Vishal Pandey for his comment on Kritika Malik and has gone ahead to state that he harbors ill intentions towards her despite calling her 'bhabhi.' Vishal tried defending himself but Payal was apparently in no mood to put up with his words. This also did not go well with Armaan and Kritika who were seen bashing the creator for his behaviour.

Another report by Telly Chakkar states that Armaan Malik has slapped Vishal Pandey in the show. While what is the reason behind this slap is still unknown, but if we connect the dots, the creator has most likely lost his cool on Vishal after his comments on Kritika Malik.

For the uninformed, Vishal was seen telling Lovekesh Kataria yesterday that he finds Kritika beautiful. He also stated that he is guilty about feeling so.