'Bhabhi Achi Lagti Hai': Vishal Pandey Feels Guilty About Liking Armaan Malik's Wife Kritika Malik On Bigg Boss OTT 3 | Photo Via Jio Cinema

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 premiered on June 21, 2024, with Anil Kapoor as the new host of the reality show. In the latest episode, well-known internet personality Vishal Pandey recently expressed his likeness towards Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik.

During the conversation between Vishal and his close friend, Lovekesh Kataria, Kritika was seen speaking to both of them. At one point, Pandey commented to Malik, "Bhabhi, aap makeup ke bina zyada ache dikhte ho." (Bhabhi, you look better without makeup.)

Later, after Kritika left, Vishal confessed that he felt guilty about something on the show. Lovekesh then asked him what he was guilty about. In response, Pandey whispered in his ear, ""Bhabhi achi lagti hai." (I like Bhabhi)