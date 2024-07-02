Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Calls Out Makers For FAVOURING Ranveer Shorey During Nominations, Says, ‘It Is Just Their Game’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been packed with action, drama, and suspense from the very beginning. The contestants have been at loggerheads with each other, engaging in heated arguments and confrontations that have left audiences stunned. Alliances have been formed and broken, and the dynamics within the house have been constantly shifting. The show has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, with surprises and twists at every turn. Viewers have been glued to their screens, eager to see what happens next in this unpredictable and entertaining reality show.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey expressed his discontent with the nomination process, accusing the show's makers of bias. During the nomination, two contestants were called into the confession room and were asked to choose between two names. When Ranveer was up for nomination, his friends Sana Sultan and Sai Ketan Rao were sent in, and they predictably chose to save him over Shivani. Vishal took issue with this, pointing out that the selection was obvious and lacked any real debate or discussion. He alleged that the makers intentionally made it easy for Ranveer, unlike with other contestants where the choices were more difficult. The popular creator said, ‘It is just their game and we are all playing it.’

Well, whether or not this accusation of Vishal is addressed on the Weekend ka vaar is something that the audience will surely look ahead to.