Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Says She Accepted Armaan Malik & Kritika's Relationship Because Of THIS Person (EXCLUSIVE)

Payal Malik, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has been one of the most talked about contestants in the show. While the popular creator's eviction from the show has come as a shock to not just her followers but to the contestants inside too. Payal, post her eviction from the show, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal speaks about her journey in the show, her polygamous marriage, the real reason behind staying back with husband Armaan and a lot more.

When asked about her eviction from the show, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame labels it 'unfair,' and says, ''It was an unfair eviction. I was not supposed to leave so early on in the game, so I think my eviction is totally unfair. Even when my eviction was announced, the first thought I had was 'how did I get evicted? I was not supposed to go out. I felt really bad.''

Talking about her journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the creator says, ''Mere liye woh bahut ache din the, maine bahut acche dost bhi banaye. Whenever they come out, I am surely going to meet them all and we are going to have a lot of fun.'' When asked who is that one person she would not want to meet again, Payal said, ''Aisa toh koi nahi hai, thoda Shivani se nok jhok hua tha par wo bhi aa kar milegi toh jarur milungi use bhi.''

Payal participated in the show with her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife, also Payal's best friend, Kritika. They often make headlines for their polygamous relationship. Speaking about how the opinions of people and the trolling has now increased, Payal mentions, ''Bilkul badh gaye hai kyun ki pehle log hume sirf YouTube aur Instagram par dekhte the par ab Jio Cinema ne itna bada platform jo hume diya hai toh aur bhi log hume jaan ne lage hai. So, for people who do not know our entire story, I will let them know of the same very soon. I will speak about how one man came into two marriages. However, I would also like to give out a message that we do not support two marriages. The circumstances we got married in and the things I had to accept were really bad. I urge none of you to do this.''

We asked Payal, now that she is both financially and emotionally strong, would she still take the step and go ahead to leave Armaan. To this, Payal says that she would not do so now. She states, ''My view back then about Armaan and Kritika and my viewpoints now about them totally differ. Now, I cannot stay without the two of them and they cannot stay without me. I would like to spend the rest of my life with them.''

Replying to the viral 'Kritika jaisi bestfriend mat bana na' video, Payal says, ''Jo log hume nahi jaante hai aur humare rishte ko nahi jaante hai wo aise videos bana rahe hai. I'd like to tell them to know us first before giving these views.''

Payal then spoke about Lovekesh Kataria's statement on Armaan not treating Payal well and not being soft spoken. She said, ''Aisa Lovekesh ko kisi ne bola hai. I will speak to the said person as soon as I get free and I will ask him when did he see Armaan misbehaving with us? I know who this person is so I will address this directly.''

We tried to delve into the legalities of Payal-Kritika and Armaan's marriage and asked her who is Armaan's legal wife. To this, Payal says, ''Dekho legally agar dekha jaaye toh main hi hoon. But there is nothing of this sort between us, hum dono ke liye, both Kritika and I are Armaan's wives. But if you go to see it through the society's and the Hindu Marriage Act's point of view, then the first wife is always the legal wife.''

Payal addressed the viral video where Sana Makbul was seen questioning Armaan if he would have accepted Payal had she gotten into a second marriage and said, ''He would have obviously not accepted it and I think no man would ever accept the same, let alone Armaan, No man would ever accept the same.''

We asked Payal what was that one thing that made her stick by Armaan despite him cheating on her and she said, ''Mera beta aur Armaan ji ke liye mera pyaar.''

For the uninformed, Payal was evicted after Sai Ketan Rao gave up his privilege to save Sana Sultan, who was all set to get evicted from the show.