'Armaan Malik Made A Mistake, We Don't Support Polygamy': Payal Malik Speaks Against 2 Marriages Post BB OTT 3 Eviction

After her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3, YouTuber Payal Malik stated that her husband Armaan Malik is apologetic about his second marriage with her best friend Kritika. While interacting with media persons on July 1, Payal also said that she is Armaan legal wife and that she does not support polygamy. For those unversed, Payal, Armaan and Kritika entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house together as contestants. However, Payal got evicted from the reality show on Sunday.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Payal is heard saying, "All three of us have gone through a lot. But we have made our relationship strong. Nothing can separate us now. But we also want to this message to the society that we don't support two marriages."

"Armaan accepts his mistake. We don't support polygamy. We did a mistake but I would like to appeal to everyone not to do something like that. Other women can't understand or love each other the way I and Kritika do."

Armaan married Payal Malik in 2011. They have a child named Chirayu, and twins Ayan and Tuba. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend. They have a baby boy named Zaid.

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 3 began, Armaan and his wives have been a hot topic of discussion amid the viewers. They are often spoken about for their polygamous marriage and how the three of them have been staying together under a roof. While some social media users, including fashionista Uorfi Javed, have extended support to the trio, others have slammed them for 'advocating' polygamy.