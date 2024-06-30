Bigg Boss OTT 3: When Armaan Malik Threatened To Die By SUICIDE After Wife Payal Malik Accused Him Of Raping Their House Help

Just a week into the recently launched Bigg Boss OTT 3 and the viewers of the show have witnessed some major twists and turns. From the contestants getting into nasty fights to the changing dynamics of the show, the viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been in for a roller coaster ride of entertainment.

While a lot is being talked about the contestants of the show, three contestants that have been a hot topic of discussion amid the viewers are Armaan Malik and both his wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. The contestants are often spoken about for their polygamous marriage and how the three of them have been staying together under a roof.

While there have been a lot of controversies surrounding Armaan, one such controversy that happened a few years ago was when Armaan threatened to commit suicide after being accused of rape of his house help.

According to a report in India Today, Armaan checked into a hotel with his second wife Kritika Malik and the duo got into a heated argument after which, Armaan managed to climb the terrace of the 6 storey building.

Following this spat, Payal also reached there. However, Armaan threatened to jump off the building. A lot of locals gathered around the hotel and then the police was informed.

While Armaan continued to threaten everyone that he’d jump down, the police started negotiating with him which also worked to calm the creator down. He wanted the charges against him to be pulled down.

After being brought down by the police, Armaan was interrogated. He then revealed that his wife Payal, sisters Nisha and Sangeeta had made his life miserable. Armaan also revealed that Payal had accused him of raping his house help which he clammier was false.

Well, currently, Armaan is in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with both his wives Payal and Kritika.