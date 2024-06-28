Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria & Vishal Pandey Mock Armaan Malik’s Polygamous Marriage, Says, ‘Jaisa Dikhata Hai Waisa Hai Nahi’

anchal2598704

While Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be an audience favourite and has been trending on social media platforms every passing day, three contestants that have gone ahead to be the most discussed contestants not just outside but also inside the house are Armaan Malik and both his wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik.

Well, in the episode of the show tonight, Deepak Chaurasiya conducted a podcast with the contestants again where he was seen asking the contestants to bare their hearts out.

It was in this conversation where Armaan was asked about his marriage to Kritika Malik and Payal was asked about how did she deal with the same. Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey were seen strongly opposing Armaan’s decision. Lovekesh was seen telling both Shivani and Vishal how what Armaan has been narrating is a lie. He later revealed that how Armaan is behaving here with his wives in the show is totally opposite of how he is with them in real life. Luv also reveals that he has heard something about Armaan which he cannot reveal in the show. Vishal was then seen telling Lovekesh that Payal has been wronged in all this.

Well, for the unversed, Armaan Malik who was earlier married to Payal Malik married Payal’s bestfriend Kritika later on and has been staying with both Payal and Kritika under one roof.