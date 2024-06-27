Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Uorfi Javed For Supporting Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik: 'Tumhe Jab Experience Nahi Hai Na..'

Bigg Boss OTT 3'S Armaan Malik and his polygamous marriage with Kritika Malik and Payal Malik has been a hot topic of discussion. While there have been people from the entertainment world who have slammed Armaan for this move, a few days back, Uorfi came out in support of the popular creator and backed him up, stating that Armaan and his family are few of the nicest people she has known and that Polygamy does exist. Uorfi had gone ahead to state that if the three of them are happy together, they should be allowed to be on their own.

Well, looks like Rakhi Sawant does not agree with Uorfi's statement and her beliefs. The actress took to her Instagram handle to slam Uorfi and stated that since she is not married, she should not be the one to comment. Rakhi also states that Armaan's first wife Payal is not at all happy, however, she just pretends to do so, since the society expects women to support everything their partner does. Rakhi says, ''Uorfi Javed, tu behen hai meri. Tu kya kuchh bhi comment karti hai. Yeh same tumahre saath hota na, tumhari shaadi ho jaati, tumhara pati dusri biwi laata. Toh Uorfi jitna main tumhe jaanti hun na, tum pati ko bhi maarti aur uski dusri biwi ko bhi aur jaake jail mein baith jaati. Tumhe jab experience nahi hain na shaadi ka toh mat bolo.''

In a recent promo shared by Jio Cinema, Payal Malik could be seen recalling how she learnt of Armaan and Kritika's marriage. Payal also broke down in tears when she spoke of the same.