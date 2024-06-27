Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Breaks Down Recalling Husband Armaan Malik's Second Marriage To Kritika, Says, 'Jab Bhi Wo Kahani..'

While the recently premiered Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been garnering a lot of public attention for a lot of reasons, one hot topic of discussion amid the viewers is the marriage of Armaan Malik to Payal and Kritika. The youtuber came to be known for staying with both his wives under a roof. However, he was married to Payal first and then went ahead to get married to Kritika, who happened to be Payal's bestfriend.

In a recent promo released by the streaming platform, Payal was seen breaking down as she recalled what exactly transpired. She was asked about the same by a few housemates. Recalling, she revealed how Armaan and Kritika called her up one day, stating that they want to give Payal a good news. She reveals that she directly asked them if they are married. Munisha Khatwani then asked Payal if she did not feel like her bestfriend Kritika cheated on her. Recalling the same, Payal broke down in tears. Payal said, ''Ek din main bahar thi aur ye dono the kahin saath mein inhone baat kari hogi aapas mein ke shaadi karte hain toh us ne (Kritika) bhi keh diya ke karte hain. Ye dono shaadi karke aagaye. Mere paas phone aaya Arre Payal ek na khushkhabri deni hai, Main inki harr ek cheez samaih jaati hoon. Maine kaha tumne shadi kar li?''

When she cried, Armaan and Kritika rushed to console her. While Armaan was seen adding that it has now been seven years and tells her, ''Ab toh tu khush hai na? Ab toh mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise in dono ki shadi hui hai,'' Kritika added that Payal always gets emotional when she narrates this story. Further, Ranveer Shorey was seen telling Payal that she has a very big heart that she accepted Armaan's second marriage. In tears, Payal was seen saying that whenever she recalls that incident, she feels bad. She said, ''Jab bhi wo kahani sunati hoon hamesha dimag mein wo hojata hai.''