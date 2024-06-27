Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranveer Shorey, Sana Makbul Get Into Ugly Spat, Former Says ‘She Stinks,’ Latter Calls Him ‘Bushy Man’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has recently released and while the viewers of the show are still trying to connect with the contestants of the show, the dynamics in the house have already started building and falling apart too.

Two such contestants who are clearly not getting along well are Sana Makbul and Ranveer Shorey. In the episode of the show today, both the contestants were seen getting into an ugly spat after the eviction of Neeraj Goyat. Well, what happened was, Shivani Kumari, who was emotional after being saved by the audience lost her calm on Ranveer Shorey after the latter started mimicking her. Shivani, with folded hands told Ranveer that she is emotional right now and that he should not mimic her.

Well, both Sana and Ranveer have been on loggerheads for quite some time now. It will be interesting to see how their dynamics further shape in the show.