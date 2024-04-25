 Did Ranvir Shorey CONFIRM Ex-Wife Konkona Sensharma's Secret Relationship With Amol Parashar?
Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar starred together in the Netflix film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
article-image

Konkana Sensharma's fans were taken by surprise after her ex-husband, actor Ranvir Shorey, allegedly confirmed her secret relationship with Sardar Udham actor Amol Parashar.

A parody account, Dr. Nimo Yadav Commentary, known for taking a dig at politicians and public figures, shared a screenshot of Amol’s Instagram story where he was seen slamming PM Modi's recent mangalsutras comment.

In his tweet, Nimo wrote, “Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar.” Replying to this, Ranvir wrote, “I agree."

Check out his tweet:

Ranvir's comment not only added fuel to the dating rumors but, in fact, also confirmed that Konkana and Amol are indeed in a relationship.

While Konkana, 44 and Amol, 37, have yet to react to this, they have often been seen commenting on each other's photos on Instagram.

Konkona and Amol starred together in the Netflix film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and their chemistry was lauded by the netizens. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Vikrant Massey.

Ranvir and Konkana got married on September 3, 2010; however, they got divorced on August 13, 2020. They also have a son, Haroon, whom they co-parent together.

