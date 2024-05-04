Jyotika TROLLED For Claiming 'Online & Private Voting' In Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls: 'Talking About Bigg Boss Or Indian Idol?'

Actress Jyotika, who is gearing up for the release of Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao, is getting hilariously trolled for mentioning "online voting" system in the Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, actor Suriya was spotted at a polling booth in Chennai as he arrived to cast his vote. However, netizens wondered why his wife, Jyotika, didn't vote. Now, at a promotional event of Srikanth in Chennai, the actress was asked why she wasn’t seen voting. Her reply has shocked netizens and she was massively trolled.

A video from the event surfaced on social media platform X in which a reporter asked Jyotika why she did not turn up for voting. To this, she replied she votes every year and the reporter was quick to correct her that elections are not held every year in India.

While explaining why she did not vote, Jyothika made things even worse for herself. She said, "At times we can be outstation, we can be sick, it’s a private thing. Sometimes privately also we vote, we might do it online, not everything is publicised. There is a private side to life and we need to respect that and give that space."

Soon after her video surfaced, netizens trolled her and a section of users claimed that she was neither on a vacation nor she was unwell. Several users also mocked her and questioned if she's talking about voting in Lok Sabha elections or Bigg Boss.

A user wrote on X, "This celebrity has to be penalised." Another commented, "This is the very reason why actors should not advise people and people should not expect advise from actors. Let them just do their job for movie industry and leave their private life and social message to themselves."

Question was why didn't you vote and be an example to others.. what followed was a blast. She will put Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Hassan to shame... 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/38Luuwtr5O — Vishwatma 🇮🇳 ( மோடியின் குடும்பம் ) (@HLKodo) May 3, 2024

"Online voting.... incredible screenplay... and this lady wants hospitals to be built instead of temples," wrote another user.

"There is no online voting in India. @Suriya_offl hasn’t taught her well on lying or how to say a sentence correctly," read another comment.

Another X user wrote, "Every year, online wowww, not sure where that is. Glad she didn’t say she will ask Siri to vote."

"Online voting... She’s saying about BigBoss I guess," read another comment.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has introduced the option of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The facility is only available for voters aged 85 and above, as well as PwDs with a 40 per cent benchmark disability.

On the work front, Jyotika was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan. The film also starred R Madhavan in the lead role. She is now gearing up for the release of Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F.