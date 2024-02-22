EXCLUSIVE | Shaitaan Actress Jyotika: 'Don't See Heroines Getting Much Importance In Posters Of South Films'

Actress Jyotika is one of the most renowned faces down South and she is all set to mark her comeback in Bollywood after over two decades with the upcoming film, Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. During the trailer launch of the film on Thursday, Jyotika was seen gushing about how humble Ajay was during the shoot of the film.

She stated that seeing Ajay's behaviour and conduct on the sets of Shaitaan was the biggest surprise for her. "I was surprised to see the way Ajay Devgn conducted himself on the sets. I've worked with almost every hero down South and the one thing I've learnt about him after Shaitaan is how easily he just gives it all away. He's so humble and has no airs of a superstar," she stated.

Pointing out at the limited coverage given to actresses as compared to actors, Jyotika added, "Even in the poster of Shaitaan, you can see I have such a huge picture that too in the fore. When I do films in South, I don't see the heroines getting so much importance in a poster. Thus I say Ajay is one of the real stalwarts of the film industry. There are many who come and gain a lot but there are very few who have no qualms in giving it away. These people are actually giving their hard work and warmth to cinema and are responsible for its real growth," she gushed.

Jyotika also shared her experience of reuniting with R Madhavan on screen after 20 long years, their last project together being the 2003 Tamil film, Priyamaana Thozhi. "Working with him after all these years made me realise how much the two of us have grown as actors. Back then, we played the quintessential hero heroine in the film, and today, when we get cast in such character-driven roles, it makes me realise how far we have come," she shared.

"Also, 20 years ago, we both were romancing each other and in Shaitaan, you will see her go all out to harm and kill me. So yes, we indeed have come a long way," Madhavan quipped, leaving Jyotika in splits.

Shaitaan is touted to be a supernatural thriller, revolving around the concept of 'vashikaran', which means gaining control over someone's mind and soul by performing certain rituals. In the film, Madhavan's character will be seen playing the real Shaitaan (evil), who will cast a spell on Ajay and Jyotika's daughter, played by Janki Bodiwala.

The film is set to hit the silver screens on March 8, 2024.