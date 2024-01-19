Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, & R Madhavan's Supernatural Thriller To Release On March 8

Actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Vikas Bahl's upcoming movie has been titled "Shaitaan" and will be released in theatres on March 8, the makers announced on Friday. The supernatural thriller, which will also feature R Madhavan and Jyothika in pivotal roles, is described as a gripping tale that will take viewers into a "sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic."

"#Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024," Devgn posted on Instagram along with the film's official poster.

"Shaitaan" is produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, respectively. It is also produced by Jio Studios.

The movie marks the first collaboration between the 54-year-old star and Bahl, known for films such as "Queen", "Super 30" and "Goodbye".

Devgn was most recently seen in "Bholaa", the Hindi remake of Tamil hit "Kaithi".

His upcoming projects include sports drama "Maidaan", "Raid 2", Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again" and Neeraj Pandey's "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha".