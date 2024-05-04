 Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors To Be Questioned By Delhi Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGurucharan Singh Missing Case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors To Be Questioned By Delhi Police

Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors To Be Questioned By Delhi Police

Gurucharan Singh's last location was traced to Palam, Delhi, which is just a few kilometers away from his residence.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

Gurucharan Singh rose to fame after playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular television serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has been missing for almost two weeks now.

A new report in the Hindustan Times states that the Delhi Police will soon be questioning the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the missing case.

“People involved with the case since the initial stage—the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, his friends and family members—are being questioned. This is to ascertain his state of mind and see if they are missing something which can be important in the investigation. They are even making phone calls to check about the case and their association with Gurucharan. Everyone so far has been really supportive," added the report.

Read Also
Did TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Plan' His Own Disappearance? Delhi Police Suspects
article-image
Read Also
Did Gurucharan Singh Suffer From Depression? His TMKOC's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Aka Gogi REACTS
article-image

The source added that a team has reached from Delhi to Mumbai to investigate the case and put the missing pieces together, as several reports are suggesting things about Gurucharan’s life, from him facing a financial crunch to him getting married soon.

Read Also
TMKOC's Missing Actor Gurucharan Singh Was Soon To Get Married, Faced Financial Difficulties: Report
article-image

The actor had gone missing on April 22, 2024. He had left his residence in Delhi to catch a flight to Mumbai, however, he did not reach the airport nor did he return home.

His last known location was traced to Palam, Delhi, which is just a few kilometres away from his residence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Richa Chadha Reacts To Pakistani Actors Calling Heeramandi An Attempt At Appropriation: 'Our Roots...

Richa Chadha Reacts To Pakistani Actors Calling Heeramandi An Attempt At Appropriation: 'Our Roots...

'Be A Man': Abhinav Shukla REACTS To Rubina Dilaik's Ex Boyfriend Avinash Sachdeva Calling Her...

'Be A Man': Abhinav Shukla REACTS To Rubina Dilaik's Ex Boyfriend Avinash Sachdeva Calling Her...

Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors To Be Questioned By Delhi...

Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors To Be Questioned By Delhi...

Pakistani Writer Umera Ahmed Takes A Dig At Heeramandi As A Scene Features Her 2004 Novel: 'Is Time...

Pakistani Writer Umera Ahmed Takes A Dig At Heeramandi As A Scene Features Her 2004 Novel: 'Is Time...

Jyotika TROLLED For Claiming 'Online & Private Voting' In Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls: 'Talking About...

Jyotika TROLLED For Claiming 'Online & Private Voting' In Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls: 'Talking About...