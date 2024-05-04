Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors To Be Questioned By Delhi Police

Gurucharan Singh rose to fame after playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular television serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has been missing for almost two weeks now.

A new report in the Hindustan Times states that the Delhi Police will soon be questioning the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the missing case.

“People involved with the case since the initial stage—the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, his friends and family members—are being questioned. This is to ascertain his state of mind and see if they are missing something which can be important in the investigation. They are even making phone calls to check about the case and their association with Gurucharan. Everyone so far has been really supportive," added the report.

The source added that a team has reached from Delhi to Mumbai to investigate the case and put the missing pieces together, as several reports are suggesting things about Gurucharan’s life, from him facing a financial crunch to him getting married soon.

The actor had gone missing on April 22, 2024. He had left his residence in Delhi to catch a flight to Mumbai, however, he did not reach the airport nor did he return home.

His last known location was traced to Palam, Delhi, which is just a few kilometres away from his residence.