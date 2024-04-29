Did Gurucharan Singh Suffer From Depression? His TMKOC's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Aka Gogi REACTS

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing for a while now. Reportedly, he left home at 8:30 a.m. on April 22 for the airport from Delhi to go to Mumbai; however, he did not reach. Ever since, rumours have started that he was battling depression.

Recently, Samay Shah, who plays the character of Gurucharan Singh's on-screen son, Gogi, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reacted to the actor's missing news and shared that they spoke over the phone 4 to 5 months ago. The conversation went on for more than an hour. "He kept motivating me; we spoke about running with dreams. I was missing him a lot, especially as we were not working together anymore and we were reminiscing," he added.

When asked if Gurucharan was battling depression, Samay said that when they spoke, he was happy and he couldn't believe that people were saying he was depressed, as he was not that kind of person.

He added, "Then you cannot predict how human consciousness works sometimes. Whenever we spoke, he was very kind and sweet, he was keeping alright, and he would continuously check on me. I don’t think he was in depression. However, we never had the kind of conversations he would have with his parents or friends. I was like a son to him.”

Samay added that he last met Gurucharan at co-star Dilip Joshi's son's reception.