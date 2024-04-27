Gurucharan Singh Missing: CCTV Footage Shows TMKOC Actor Crossing Road In Delhi's Palam, Probe Underway

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who has been missing since five days, has been spotted on a CCTV with his backpack. For those unversed, the actor, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom, was last seen at Delhi airport. After celebrating his father's birthday on April 22, he left home to return to Mumbai. However, reports state that he did not come back.

In the CCTV footage which has surfaced on social media, the 50-year-old actor is seen crossing a road in Delhi's Palam area on Monday night.

The actor is seen wearing jeans, t-shirt and he carried a backpack. He was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam around 9:14 pm.

Gurucharan's family has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police. In the complaint, they stated that he left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 pm and he has been missing since then.

A case has been under IPC Section 365 and cops are investigating from multiple angles.

Reportedly, Gurucharan's friend Ms Soni is in touch with his family. He said he tried to file a missing report in Mumbai, however, he couldn't as the actor hasn't returned from Delhi. His friend also informed that Gurucharan was unwell and he wasn't eating well since the last few days.

"Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that. Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi," he told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, in his complaint, Gurucharan's father also added that he is mentally stable. Based on the complaint, Delhi Police have started investigating the disappearance of the actor.

Gurucharan became a household name after essaying the role of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, he quit the show a few years ago.