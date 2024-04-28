TMKOC's Missing Actor Gurucharan Singh Was Soon To Get Married, Faced Financial Difficulties: Report

Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since April 22. He was said to take a flight from Delhi to Mumbai; however, he did not make it to the airport.

A new report, according to India Today, states that Gurucharan was supposed to get married soon. He was also struggling with financial difficulties.

According to Delhi Police, the actor had withdrawn about ₹7,000 from an ATM in Delhi. His last location was traced to Palam, which is a few kilometres away from his residence.

In the CCTV footage, the actor was seen crossing a road with a backpack in the Palam area on Monday night.

DCP South-west Rohit Meena said, "Gurucharan Singh's family lodged a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on 22 April at 8:30 pm. He has been missing since then. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are looking for footage and technical investigation and we have even found many vital clues... We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC... The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analysing corroborative technical evidence. He is seen going with a backpack."

