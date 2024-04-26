TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing Since 4 Days, Family Files Police Complaint

Actor Gurucharan Singh, who is best known for playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is missing since the last four days. According to several media reports, he was last seen at Delhi airport on April 22.

The actor was due to catch a flight to Mumbai on Monday, however, he never arrived at his destination. Gurucharan did not return to his home and his phone is unreachable.

While Gurucharan's family has filed a missing report in Delhi, his friend Ms Soni also tried to file one in Mumbai.

His father's complaint read, "My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on April 22nd to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn't reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing."

Reportedly, Gurucharan's friend Ms Soni is is constant touch with his family. He said he couldn't file a missing report in Mumbai as he hasn't returned back.

He informed a news portal, "Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that. Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi."

Gurucharan shared a post on Instagram on April 22. He posted a picture with his father to wish him on his birthday. Take a look:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air for over a decade. Starring Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society in Goregaon, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

Gurucharan quit the show a few years back. He hasn't been a part of any show after he bid goodbye to the sitcom. Gurucharan became a household name and his character of Roshan Sodhi was much loved by the audience.