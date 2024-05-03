Did TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Planned' His Own Disappearance? Delhi Police Suspects

Gurucharan Singh, known for portraying Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was last seen on April 22, leaving his home in Delhi to catch a flight to Mumbai. However, he neither arrived in Mumbai nor returned to his residence.

A new report by News 18 claims that the Delhi police are suspecting that the actor 'planned' his own disappearance.

Police said, “He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi.”

On April 24, Gurucharan's last known location was traced to Palam, Delhi which is just a few kilometers from his residence.

On April 27, the Delhi police lodged an FIR under Section 365 (abduction) over the disappearance of Singh.

Meanwhile, Gurucharan left TMKOC in 2013; however, he returned to the show in 2014 due to public demand. After his exit in 2020, he was replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.