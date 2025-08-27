 'Don't Fall Prey...': Ekta Kapoor Warns Actors About Fake Casting Directors Claiming To Be Working With Balaji Motion Pictures
Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures on Wednesday took to Instagram to warn actors about fake casting directors who are claiming to be with the production house. They shared a note which read, "We urge aspiring talent and the general public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent representations."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Instagram: Ekta Kapoor

Aspiring actors face a lot of issues in the industry, and one of them is fake casting directors. Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures on Wednesday took to Instagram to warn actors about fake casting directors who are claiming to be with the production house.

Ekta's production house shared a note which read, "Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby clarifies that Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja operating under the name pooja_castingdirector, claiming to hold the designation of 'Assistant Casting Director' with our organization, has no affiliation whatsoever with Balaji Telefilms. We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company's name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors."

The note further read, "All casting for Balaji Telefilms projects is carried out solely through our official and verified channels. We urge aspiring talent and the general public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent representations."

The production the post as, "Important Notice Any account claiming casting authority outside our official channels is fraudulent. Your dream deserves safety. Don’t fall prey to fake casting calls. Always verify. #BalajiTelefilms."

Ekta Kapoor Upcoming Movies And TV Shows

Ekta Kapoor's production house has many interesting films lined up like Vrusshabha, Bhooth Bangla, and Vvan. While the release date of Vrusshabha is not yet annouced, Bhooth Bangla is slated to release on April 2, 2026, and Vvan will hit the big screens on May 15, 2026.

Talking about her shows, right now, everyone is hooked to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi 2 which started a few weeks ago. Also, Naagin fans have been eagerly waiting for Naagin 7.

