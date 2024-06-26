Bigg Boss OTT 3's Poloumi Das Reveals Real Reason Behind Her Breakup With Italian Boyfriend: 'He Asked Me To..'

Poloumi Das, who has been a part of shows like Naagin, Paurashpur and more is currently being known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Well, the actress was recently seen breaking down in the show as she recalled her breakup with her Italian boyfriend of 5 years.

Before venturing into the Bigg Boss house, Poloumi spoke about the same to Telly Masala and revealed what exactly led her to call off her relationship of 5 years. Revealing the same, the actress says, ''When you stay with someone for 5 years, you know what they like and what they do not. You know everything about them. He knew that too, yet, he asked me to quit acting. And I am sorry, I cannot do that. I love my job, I love being on the camera, this gives me happiness and he asked me to quit it. That is when I decided to call it off. I told him that I may love him but I love myself more. If I were to start a family, I would still think of it. But then at that time also, I would pause but never quit acting, because this is what I love.''

For the uninformed, Poloumi Das was also set to get engaged to her boyfriend, however, things then fell apart. The actress also revealed how it was extremely difficult for her to call it quits but when she finally came out of it, she decided to take life as it comes and this was also one of the reasons that she decided to go for Bigg Boss OTT 3.