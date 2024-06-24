Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari Comments On Poloumi Das’s Low Neck Line, Says, ‘Kaise Bade Gale Ke Kapde..’

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT has already started emerging as an audience favourite and has gone ahead to be a hot topic of discussion amid avid viewers of the show. From rural to the filmy world, the contestants on the show this time around come from all walks of the world of entertainment. This naturally comes with a difference in opinions and view points.

Well, one such incident that took place in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house tonight was when Shivani Kumari commented on Pouloumi Das’s clothes. When Poloumi, who was wearing a black low neck line outfit passed by, Shivani seemed pretty uncomfortable with her outfit. The popular creator slowly passed a comment to herself and was seen wondering how does she feel comfortable on wearing such necklines. She further looked at her dress and stated that she cannot even wear an outfit which has even a slightly deep neckline. Shivani said, “Kaise itne bade Gale ke kapde pehen lete hai, yaha toh thoda Sa bhi neeche ho toh nahi chalta. Ye log hi-fi hai.”

This was not the first time when Shivani was seen commenting on Poloumi. In the episode of the show last night, she was seen commenting on Poloumi’s choice of clothes and revealed that she stalked her on Instagram and that she knows Poloumi only wears ‘bikinis.’ While Sana Makbul was seen correcting her, the creator was seen pretty adamant on her views.

However, Poloumi has been absolutely unaware of Shibani’s comments and opinions on her.