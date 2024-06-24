Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Mujhe Laga Maine Choti Si Family Ko Barbaad Kardiya,’ Says Kritika Malik On Her Marriage With Armaan Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has just begun and the show has quickly went ahead to be the talk of the town. From the nominations to the contestants already picking sides, viewers of the show are slowly getting hooked.

Well, one of the most talked about aspects on the show is Armaan Malik and his marriages. The popular YouTube is married to two women simultaneously and the three of them, who also stay together under a roof, have participated in the Bigg Boss house together. A lot of contestants have been curiously asking the trio about their equation and about their marriage.

In the episode of the show tonight, Kritika Malik, the second wife of Armaan Malik was quizzed about her marriage by Chandrika Dixit and Sana Sultan. The actress in retaliation stated that she did feel bad initially when she thought of marrying Armaan. The popular creator states that had she been in Payal’s place she would have felt very bad. She also states that she felt she has destroyed a small family. Kritika says, “Mujhe laga Maine choti si family ko barbaad kardiya.”

Further she revealed that she and Payal would not even look at each other initially and that they could not stand each other. Kritika reveals that this went on for 1 and a half year. However, one fine day the three of them sat down and spoke about their problems for 2 days straight.

Kritika and Payal revealed how this conversation turned things around for them and now, things are so well that even though Armaan fights with either of them, they do not fight with each other.