Bigg Boss OTT 3: Deepak Chaurasiya & Armaan Malik Get Into An Argument, Former Says, 'Aap Jaise Log Mere..'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has started with a bang and has already become the talk of the town. From the contestants being given mobile phones to the concept of a 'bahar wala,' this season of the show has already started receiving a lot of love. While a few contestants are still trying to know fellow contestants, a few others have already decided to stay away from others.

Well now, a clip of Armaan Malik and Deepak Chaurasiya getting into an ugly spat has gone viral on the internet. Deepak, Armaan and a few others are seen sitting in the garden when the two get into a verbal spat on something. Deepak then tells Armaan that people like him are stopped 2 kms before his office. To this, Armaan tells Deepak that people like Deepak are not even allowed outside his house. Deepak then tells Armaan who would even come to Armaan's house. He also tells Armaan that he has been raising his voice for no reason. While the fellow contestants try intervening, it is very clear that both Armaan and Deepak have been irked on each other.

Last night in #BiggBossOTT3: Deepak Chaurasiya vs Armaan Malik.



Deepak ~ Aap jaise log mere office ke 2km pehle rok diye jaate hain.



Armaan ~ Aap jaise log mere ghar aaye toh wo bhi bahar rok diye jate hai pic.twitter.com/Lk54EODkL8 — BiggBossOTT3 👁️ (@BiggBossOTT3_) June 24, 2024

While Deepak Chaurasiya is a popular news reader and has worked with popular national channels, Armaan Malik, is a popular content creator and is known for staying with his two wives together under a roof.

In the episode of the show last night, the viewers witnessed Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul get into a spat over ration. While Ranveer Shorey was seen getting into a spat with Lovekesh Kataria, the latter also got into a verbal arguement with Sai Ketan Rao.