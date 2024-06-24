Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit & These Contestants Nominated This Week

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has started with a bang and has already become the talk of the town. From the contestants being given mobile phones to the concept of a 'bahar wala,' this season of the show has already started receiving a lot of love. While a few contestants are still trying to know fellow contestants, a few others have already decided to stay away from others.

With dynamics still being formed in the house, the contestants witnessed their first nomination task and a few contestants have already been nominated this week. As reported by the Khabari, the contestants that are nominated to get evicted from the show this week are Lovkesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasiya, Chandrika Dixit, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey. A nomination task was conducted yesterday, post which, these contestants are reported to be nominated. With Sana Sultan being the 'bahar wali,' she has recieved a special immunity which will save her from the nominations.

In the episode of the show last night, the viewers witnessed quite a few spats in the show. Starting from Ranveer Shorey being offended by Lovekesh's body language to Sai Ketan Rao getting into a verbal spat with Sana Makbul over ration, the episode of the show last night was all about verbal spats.

This season of Bigg Boss is hosted by Anil Kapoor and sees popular faces like Lovkesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranveer Shorey and others as the contestants.