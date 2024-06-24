Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao & Luv Kataria Get Into Ugly Spat, Former Says, “Thappad Maar Ne Ka..”

Sai Ketan Rao who is known for his stint in shows like Imlie and Mehendi Hai Rachnewali is currently winning hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The popular actor, who’s presence was hardly noticed on the first day of the show was seen getting into a spat with a few co contestants today. However, it was his spat with Luv Kataria that grabbed eyeballs.

Well, after a debate that was organised by Bigg Boss between Ranveer, Sai, Sana and Neeraj, Armaan and Luv, Ranveer and his team were seen discussing about Luv’s tonality and called him badtameez. Amid this, Sai was seen telling Ranveer that he did not like the way Luv spoke to Ranveer in the afternoon and that he felt like slapping him. However, Luv walked in and over heard this conversation. This did not go well with the popular creator who then confronted Sai on the same. Sai, tried to put it off as a joke, but Luv, who was clearly not pleased told Sai that he should not go on his body type and should avoid saying things like this. Sai asked Luv if he was blackmailing him. This conversation resulted into a verbal spat between the two of them.

Not just Luv, Sai was also seen getting into a spat with Sana Makbul over ration today.