Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao's Rumored Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar Pens Heartfelt Note For Him: 'Will Be Cheering For You At Every Step'

Sai Ketan Rao, who has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house last night has been a popular television face for a few years now. The actor, who was last seen in Star Plus' Imlie rose to fame with his show 'Mehendi Hai Rachnewali' opposite Shivangi Khedkar. While the show went ahead to be one of the most loved shows on the channel, rumours around Sai and Shivangi being in a relationship started doing rounds quickly.

While neither of the actors have confirmed their relationship status as of now, rumours have it, that the duo has been going strong. Well, as soon as the actor entered the show last night, his rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar cheered the loudest for him. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a boomerang video of the actor and went ahead to state that she will have to watch the show this year. Further, the actress also shared a picture of her with Sai and penned a heartfelt note, stating she is proud of him. Shivangi further states that she will be cheering for him every step of the way.

The Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali actress writes, ''Dear, Sai (tutu)

I just wanted to let you know how incredibly proud I am of you! Wishing you all the best as you embark on this exciting journey. Your talent, charisma, and hard work are going to shine through, and I can't I wait to see you captivate everyone.

l'Il be cheering for you every step of the way.

Believe in yourself, stay true to who you are, and know that we are all rooting for your success. Go out there and show the world what you're made of!''

Apart from Sai, the viewers will also see popular faces like Lovkesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit, Ranveer Shorey, Armaan Malik with both his wives Kritika and Payal, Sana Makbul and a lot more. This season of the show is going to be hosted by Anil Kapoor.