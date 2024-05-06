'Imlie Deserved Time Slot Change Or An Extension': Sai Ketan Rao On Show Going Off Air

Sai Ketan Rao, who essayed the characters of Surya and Agastya in Star Plus' show Imlie, recently spoke about the show going off air. Sai, who has finally wrapped up the shoot of his show Imlie, spoke about the show deserving a time slot change and stated that he is still grateful to have gotten the chance to play two beautiful characters.

Talking to Bollywood life about the same, the Imlie actor states that his show Imlie deserves either an extension or a time slot change since there is a lot of story to tell. He further states that he is however very grateful that he got to play two diverse characters on the show. Sai said, ''It deserves at least a time slot change or an extension because it has a lot of story to tell. That's what I feel. All said and done, I am immensely grateful that I got the opportunity to play two brilliant characters, Surya and Agastya. I mean who gets to play such diverse roles, that too in one show."

Imlie, produced by Gul Khan under the banner of Four L ions aired 4 years back on the 16th of November. The show initially began with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani as the leads. However, later on, Gashmeer called it quits and Fahmaan Khan was introduced as the new lead. Fahmaan and Sumbul's pairing on the show went ahead to be a huge hit. After Sumbul and Fahmaan, Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor were