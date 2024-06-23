 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Kisses His Ring Chain, Confirms His Relationship With Shivangi Khedkar?
Fans of Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar have now assumed that the actor has confirmed his relationship.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Sai Ketan Rao, known for his stint in Star Plus' Imlie, Mehendi Hai Rachnewali and more has now entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. While the actor enjoys a great fan base outside the show, his stint on the first day of the show appeared pretty cold and his presence was nowhere to be felt.

article-image

The actor, who was last seen in Imlie opposite Adrija Roy rose to fame with his stint in Mehendi Hai Rachnewali opposite Shivangi Khedkar. The duo was loved for their comemndable chemuistry on the show and are also rumoured to be in a relationship. However, both the actors have always maintained that they are best friends and that there is nothing more to it.

Well now, a clip of the Imlie actor has been doing rounds on the internet in which he can be seen kissing his ring chain twice. He then also shows a picture of him and Shivangi to everyone in the house. Post the clip going viral, fans of both Shivangi and Sai seem pretty elated and state that this is a confirmation from the actor's side about their relationship.

Well, after the actor entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Shivangi also penned a heartfelt note for him and stated that she will always cheer for him. Shivangi wrote, ''Dear, Sai (tutu)I just wanted to let you know how incredibly proud I am of you! Wishing you all the best as you embark on this exciting journey. Your talent, charisma, and hard work are going to shine through, and I can't I wait to see you captivate everyone. l'Il be cheering for you every step of the way. Believe in yourself, stay true to who you are, and know that we are all rooting for your success. Go out there and show the world what you're made of!''

This season of Bigg Boss is hosted by Anil Kapoor and sees popular faces like Ranveer Shorey, Lovkesh Kataria, Sana Makbul and others.

article-image

